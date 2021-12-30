QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Costco Wholesale, Macy's And More

byPriya Nigam
December 30, 2021 9:08 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) as her pick. The ETF has gained almost 32% year to date.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The stock of this tech major has lost more than 8% over the past month.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), even though the stock has gained almost 50% year-to-date.

Pete Najarian cited Macy's Inc (NYSE:M), which closed higher by 3.57% at $26.98 on Wednesday.

