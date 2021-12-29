QQQ
+ 0.00
401.61
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-806.14
46737.60
-1.7%
DIA
-0.03
364.02
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.08
476.79
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.29
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.63
+ 0.01%

CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, FedEx And More

byPriya Nigam
December 29, 2021 8:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, FedEx And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) was her top pick for Tuesday.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) as his pick.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) stock had climbed 10% last week after being under pressure for quite some time. He recommended Boeing as a play for a potential aerospace recovery in 2022.

Jon Najarian cited American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) as his pick, while Michael Farr named FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and highlighted its earnings growth and dividend.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Traders Expect American Eagle Outfitters Stock To Continue Rising

Traders Expect American Eagle Outfitters Stock To Continue Rising

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) traded around 6 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday. read more
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Medtronic, Peloton Interactive And More

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Medtronic, Peloton Interactive And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is a "good company, and apparel came back." Cramer also added he likes Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Cramer Likes American Eagle Outfitters And These 2 Pharma Stocks

Cramer Likes American Eagle Outfitters And These 2 Pharma Stocks

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) was attractively valued in the teens. read more
Apple, Ford Among 'Low-Effort' Buys Right Now, Says Cramer

Apple, Ford Among 'Low-Effort' Buys Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has picked stocks of companies such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: read more