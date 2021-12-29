CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, FedEx And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) was her top pick for Tuesday.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) as his pick.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) stock had climbed 10% last week after being under pressure for quite some time. He recommended Boeing as a play for a potential aerospace recovery in 2022.

Jon Najarian cited American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) as his pick, while Michael Farr named FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and highlighted its earnings growth and dividend.