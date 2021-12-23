4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Biodesix

The Trade: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Charles Watts acquired a total of 5855 shares at an average price of $4.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $25,132.00.

(NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Charles Watts acquired a total of 5855 shares at an average price of $4.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $25,132.00. What’s Happening: Biodesix’s filing showed registration for $50 million common stock shelf offering.

Biodesix’s filing showed registration for $50 million common stock shelf offering. What Biodesix Does: Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. Its artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a focus on lung disease.

Athena Gold

The Trade : Athena Gold Corporation (OTC:AHNR) 10% owner John D Gibbs acquired a total of 1496942 shares at an average price of $0.02. The insider spent $31,435.78 to buy those shares.

: (OTC:AHNR) 10% owner John D Gibbs acquired a total of 1496942 shares at an average price of $0.02. The insider spent $31,435.78 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Athena Gold, last month, reported amendment to option agreement with Nubian Resources Ltd.

: Athena Gold, last month, reported amendment to option agreement with Nubian Resources Ltd. What Athena Gold Does: Athena Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Western United States. Its core holding is 36 unpatented claims totaling over 720 acres located in the Historic Calico Mining District in San Bernardino County, California.

Heritage Global

The Trade : Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner acquired a total of 17361 shares at an average price of $1.44. To acquire these shares, it cost $24,999.84.

: (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner acquired a total of 17361 shares at an average price of $1.44. To acquire these shares, it cost $24,999.84. What’s Happening : The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.

: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results. What Heritage Global Does: Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

Emmaus Life Sciences