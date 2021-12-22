QQQ
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Incyte, Corning And More

byPriya Nigam
December 22, 2021 7:12 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) "actually makes money" and recommended buying the stock more. "I think you got a really good one," he added.

Cramer said he will do some more work on Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT). "It does seem very strange because Bezos [founder of Amazon], it looks like they’re very involved . It’s an odd one."

The Mad Money host said he can’t recommend Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) as they are "unassailable in terms of their manufacturing, but in terms of making money with that manufacturing, there are so many other better companies."

Cramer said he is not sure what’s in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). "I wish I knew, so therefore it’s too much of a black box for me to recommend."

