4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Gulfport Energy

(NYSE:GPOR) Director Robert Oshea acquired a total of 45400 shares at an average price of $69.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,145,900.00. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained 7% over the previous six months.

The company’s stock gained 7% over the previous six months. What Gulfport Energy Does: Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent exploration and development company. The company operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties.

Funko

(NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Charles D Denson acquired a total of 99300 shares at an average price of $17.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,709,841.31. What’s Happening: Funko expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies.

Funko expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies. What Funko Does: Funko Inc is a US-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun and different products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team.

JAKKS Pacific

(NASDAQ:JAKK) 10% owner Thomas Gahan bought a total of 160849 shares at an average price of $30.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,886,961.72. What’s Happening: JAKKS Pacific, last month, reported a multi-year renewal for global rights to 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.'

JAKKS Pacific, last month, reported a multi-year renewal for global rights to 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.' What JAKKS Pacific Does: Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products.

Parsons