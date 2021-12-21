CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, AbbVie, Discovery Communications And Short This ETF

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management named Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) as her top pick. “If I get my wish that the yield curve steepens, it’s a great time to get in,” Young added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended shorting iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), as “the yield curve will go up.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is “one of my favorite healthcare names right now.”

Jon Najarian cited Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) as his pick. “Media player, over 50 countries,” he added.

