QQQ
-6.93
391.84
-1.8%
BTC/USD
-500.55
46180.68
-1.07%
DIA
-6.77
360.40
-1.91%
SPY
-8.13
468.00
-1.77%
TLT
-0.48
151.31
-0.32%
GLD
-0.08
167.88
-0.05%

What's Going On With Moderna's Stock Following Prelim Booster Data?

byTyler Bundy
December 20, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Moderna's Stock Following Prelim Booster Data?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares gapped higher Monday morning, but have since fallen after the company announced preliminary booster data.

The company's authorized booster (50 microgram dose of mRNA-1273) increases omicron neutralizing antibody levels approximately 37-fold. The stock looks to be bouncing off a support level and heading on its way toward resistance.

Moderna is down 2.7% to $286.89 at the time of publication.

See Also: Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold

Moderna Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock saw a couple of bounces off support and has been pushing back higher in what traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the stock is likely in a consolidation period, and the 50-day moving average may act as resistance while the 200-day moving average may hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been forming higher lows for the past couple of weeks and now sits at 51. This shows that the stock is now seeing more buying pressure than it is selling pressure.

mrnadaily12-20-21.png

What’s Next For Moderna?

Moderna's stock saw another bounce and the RSI is above the middle line. This shows bullish strength as the buying pressure is increasing. Higher lows and holding above the higher low trendline are another bullish indication.

Bullish traders want to see the stock continue to hold above the higher low trendline and go on to break above resistance in time. Bearish traders hope the stock falls back down below the higher low trendline to show a new bearish trend may be starting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Moderna Unable To Reclaim Above Trendline: What Does This Mean?

Moderna Unable To Reclaim Above Trendline: What Does This Mean?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are pulling back among other vaccine stocks due to COVID-19 omicron variant concerns as well as cooling off from a good November. read more
Could This Vaccine News Help Moderna Stock Recover?

Could This Vaccine News Help Moderna Stock Recover?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher Friday after the FDA authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 years and older. read more
Moderna Cracks Below Support, Is A Recovery In Sight?

Moderna Cracks Below Support, Is A Recovery In Sight?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced its COVID-19 sales came in short of Wall Street analysts estimates by more than $1 billion. read more

Heating Up: Three Leveraged ETFs For Summer Earnings

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more