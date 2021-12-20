5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Savara

The Trade: Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David Ramsay acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,485.00.

Aptose Biosciences

The Trade : Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Erich Platzer acquired a total of 270000 shares at an average price of $1.17. The insider spent $316,340.00 to buy those shares.

Logiq

The Trade : Logiq, Inc. (OTC:LGIQ) President Brent Suen acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $1.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $29,250.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade : Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 9500 shares at an average price of $1.53. The insider spent $14,570.00 to buy those shares.

Venus Concept