5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Savara
- The Trade: Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David Ramsay acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,485.00.
- What’s Happening: Savara, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share.
- What Savara Does: Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.
Aptose Biosciences
- The Trade: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Erich Platzer acquired a total of 270000 shares at an average price of $1.17. The insider spent $316,340.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Aptose Biosciences recently reported HM43239 data featured in an oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting.
- What Aptose Biosciences Does: Aptose Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.
Logiq
- The Trade: Logiq, Inc. (OTC:LGIQ) President Brent Suen acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $1.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $29,250.00.
- What’s Happening: Logiq recently returned to revenue growth in Q3.
- What Logiq Does: Logiq Inc is a collection of industry experts committed towards the challenges of helping companies grow through e-commerce initiatives.
Emmaus Life Sciences
- The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 9500 shares at an average price of $1.53. The insider spent $14,570.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained more than 8% over the previous month.
- What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
Venus Concept
- The Trade: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Garheng Kong acquired a total of 1600000 shares shares at an average price of $1.25. The insider spent $2,000,000.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Venus Concept recently announced a $17 million equity financing led by Masters Special Situations.
- What Venus Concept Does: Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.