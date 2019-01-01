QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Logiq Inc is a collection of industry experts committed towards the challenges of helping companies grow through e-commerce initiatives. It understands the unique complexities that small to medium sized businesses face and focuses on the mission to address those complexities with software and services to help clients compete and win. From mobile app development to digital marketing technology, Logiq Inc delivers solutions that make clients succeed.

Logiq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logiq (LGIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logiq (OTCQX: LGIQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Logiq's (LGIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logiq.

Q

What is the target price for Logiq (LGIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logiq

Q

Current Stock Price for Logiq (LGIQ)?

A

The stock price for Logiq (OTCQX: LGIQ) is $1.235 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logiq (LGIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logiq.

Q

When is Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Logiq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logiq (LGIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logiq.

Q

What sector and industry does Logiq (LGIQ) operate in?

A

Logiq is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.