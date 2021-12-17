Cramer Gives His Opinion On Fiverr, State Street And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although he likes State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) very much, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a better stock.

"I think it’s [Morgan Stanley] cheaper, better, with better growth and really fabulous management," he added.

When asked about Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), Cramer said, "No. Remember the criteria: We need to have companies that are profitable that sell at a price-to-earnings ratio, not a price-to-sales ratio. They have to be profitable."

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is a "classic example of a stock that you want to buy when the Fed is easing or got rates low," Cramer said. However, he sees no value in the stock in case the Federal Reserve is tightening policy.

With AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) receiving an upgrade [from Morgan Stanley] and the stock being at $22, Cramer said the "hate is over. I’m no longer putting the hate on AT&T. Enough is enough. It’s gotten low enough."

The Mad Money host said he likes Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT). "I think you’ve got a good one," he commented.