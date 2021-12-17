This Chipmaker, Along With Tesla, Apple, Continues To See The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 656 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 288 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 277 and 199 mentions, respectively.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s valuation has fallen below the $1 trillion level this week. The EV maker’s stock has been pressured by CEO Elon Musk continuing to sell shares and as Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest also offloads its position in Tesla.

Steven Cliff, the Biden administration's nominee to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), said that he hopes to have the agency’s investigations into crashes involving Tesla’s automated driving systems to be completed soon, Reuters reported Thursday.

Shares of Tesla, Nvidia and Apple closed sharply lower on Thursday, falling along with other major tech stocks, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday of its plan to wind down asset purchases.

Price Action: Tesla’s shares closed 5.0% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $926.92 and further lost 0.8% in the after-hours session to $919.60.

