Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Really Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) is ”really cheap” and recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said he has historically liked Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) and is not giving up on the same. However, he added that ”gold has lost its ability to be a hedge” and now he prefers crypto to gold.

With Everbridge (NYSE:EB) CEO David Meredith announcing his resignation, Cramer said, ”what I like when someone resigns just out of nowhere is an honest view of what the heck happened. I would like that.” However, he added that, ”I can’t recommend a stock, even if I think it’s great.”

When asked about Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), Cramer said, “they do a lot of work with brains…and that’s a very speculative situation.”