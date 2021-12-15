4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

Conifer Holdings

(NASDAQ:CNFR) Chairman and CEO James Petcoff acquired a total of 12471 shares at an average price of $2.29. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,581.26. What’s Happening: The company, during November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company, during November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Conifer Holdings Does: Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate.

Soligenix

: (NASDAQ:SNGX) Senior Vice President Jonathan L Guarino acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.71. The insider spent $7,119.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Soligenix recently reported successful protection using a bivalent thermostabilized filovirus vaccine.

: Soligenix recently reported successful protection using a bivalent thermostabilized filovirus vaccine. What Soligenix Does: Soligenix Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

Avalo Therapeutics

: (NASDAQ:AVTX) Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Wilkins acquired a total of 6371 shares at an average price of $1.57. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,002.47. What’s Happening : Avalo Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.

: Avalo Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share. What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.

