QQQ
-1.04
389.24
-0.27%
BTC/USD
-60.91
48282.37
-0.13%
DIA
-1.52
357.69
-0.43%
SPY
-1.18
464.54
-0.25%
TLT
-0.57
151.27
-0.38%
GLD
-0.51
165.95
-0.31%

Mark Tepper Recommends Buying Disney Shares At This Price, Says Omicron Presents Challenges

byCraig Jones
December 15, 2021 8:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Tepper Recommends Buying Disney Shares At This Price, Says Omicron Presents Challenges

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he preferred Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) back in April 2019 when Disney+ was announced, and continues to prefer the former.

Disney quickly went from $116 to $130 at that time, but since then Netflix has “done very well" relative to Disney.

Due to the concerns surrounding the omicron variant, Disney is expected to face several challenges which will impact its cruises and parks businesses. There has been a decline in the company’s Disney+ subscriber projections also. Tepper recommended buying Disney’s stock under $120 per share.

See Also: 2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne lowered the price target on Disney to $185 from $210 and kept an Overweight rating. Macquarie also reduced a price target to $185 from $195 and kept an Outperform rating.

Price Action: Disney shares dropped 0.9% to close at $149.10 on Tuesday, recording losses for the fourth straight session.

Netflix shares fell 1.1% to settle at $597.99 on Tuesday.

Related Link: Netflix Fires Up Disney, Amazon Rivalry By Cutting Prices In India; Analyst Cut Disney's Price Target

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was named a top pick for 2022 by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday. Having underperformed the market all year, Disney's stock is a great buy at current levels, according to MAI Capital Management's Chris Grisanti. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Jim Cramer announced plans to add to his Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) position Thursday afternoon during CNBC's "Investing Club Live Event." read more
Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" after JP Morgan named the stock a top pick for 2022. read more
Why Jon Najarian Bought Netflix Shares Friday

Why Jon Najarian Bought Netflix Shares Friday

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower Friday on continued volatility amid increasing omicron variant concerns. read more