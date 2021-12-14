3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Six Flags Entertainment

The Trade: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) President and CEO Selim A Bassoul acquired a total of 114000 shares at an average price of $38.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,379,705.20.

What's Happening: Six Flags Entertainment, last month, appointed Selim Bassoul, former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as its CEO and President.

What Six Flags Entertainment Does: Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada.

Energy Transfer

The Trade: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Co-CEO Thomas Long acquired a total of 80546 shares at an average price of $7.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $600,003.26.

What's Happening: Energy Transfer recently reported pricing of secondary public offering of common units.

What Energy Transfer Does: Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region.

American Outdoor Brands