3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Six Flags Entertainment
- The Trade: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) President and CEO Selim A Bassoul acquired a total of 114000 shares at an average price of $38.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,379,705.20.
- What’s Happening: Six Flags Entertainment, last month, appointed Selim Bassoul, former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as its CEO and President.
- What Six Flags Entertainment Does: Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada.
Energy Transfer
- The Trade: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Co-CEO Thomas Long acquired a total of 80546 shares at an average price of $7.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $600,003.26.
- What’s Happening: Energy Transfer recently reported pricing of secondary public offering of common units.
- What Energy Transfer Does: Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region.
American Outdoor Brands
- The Trade: American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Gregory Gluchowski Jr bought a total of 5500 shares at an average price of $18.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $103,675.00.
- What’s Happening: American Outdoor Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below estimates.
- What American Outdoor Brands Does: American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products.
