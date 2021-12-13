4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Adicet Bio

(NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair acquired a total of 500000 shares at an average price of $14.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,000,000.00. What’s Happening: Adicet Bio recently priced an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $87.5 million.

Adicet Bio recently priced an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $87.5 million. What Adicet Bio Does: Adicet Bio Inc is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases.

Radius Health

(NASDAQ:RDUS) 10% owner Efraim David Rosen acquired a total of 1593506 shares at an average price of $7.54. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,015,791.72. What’s Happening: Radius Health recently announced its wearABLe trial evaluating Abaloparatide Transdermal System did not meet its primary endpoint.

Radius Health recently announced its wearABLe trial evaluating Abaloparatide Transdermal System did not meet its primary endpoint. What Radius Health Does: Radius Health Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology.

Barnes & Noble Education

(NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $7.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $224,303.28. What’s Happening: Barnes & Noble Education, last month, reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year, to $626.98 million.

Barnes & Noble Education, last month, reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year, to $626.98 million. What Barnes & Noble Education Does: Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services.

