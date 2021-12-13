5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alset EHome International

The Trade: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Chan Heng Fai acquired a total of 7333333 shares at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,399,999.80.

(NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Chan Heng Fai acquired a total of 7333333 shares at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,399,999.80. What’s Happening: Alset EHome International, last week, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering totaling $30 million in gross proceeds.

Alset EHome International, last week, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering totaling $30 million in gross proceeds. What Alset EHome International Does: Alset EHome International Inc, formerly HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.

Invesco Mortgage Capital

The Trade : Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek acquired a total of 3236 shares at an average price of $3.12. The insider spent $10,096.32 to buy those shares.

: (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek acquired a total of 3236 shares at an average price of $3.12. The insider spent $10,096.32 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.

: The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings. What Invesco Mortgage Capital Does: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is an REIT that invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

Elys Game Technology

The Trade : Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) 10% owner Gold Street Capital Corp acquired a total of 13207 shares at an average price of $3.67. To acquire these shares, it cost $48,405.55.

: (NASDAQ:ELYS) 10% owner Gold Street Capital Corp acquired a total of 13207 shares at an average price of $3.67. To acquire these shares, it cost $48,405.55. What’s Happening : Elys Game Technology, last month, reported record year-to-date betting handle of $626.9 million, up 77% year-over-year.

: Elys Game Technology, last month, reported record year-to-date betting handle of $626.9 million, up 77% year-over-year. What Elys Game Technology Does: Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets.

Martin Midstream Partners

The Trade : Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 23480.9377 shares at an average price of $3.03. The insider spent $71,220.78 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 23480.9377 shares at an average price of $3.03. The insider spent $71,220.78 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Martin Midstream Partners recently announced the elimination of its incentive distribution rights.

: Martin Midstream Partners recently announced the elimination of its incentive distribution rights. What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.

Caladrius Biosciences