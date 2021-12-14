QQQ
+ 0.00
392.26
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 590.76
47293.51
+ 1.26%
DIA
+ 0.00
357.04
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.02
466.55
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.06
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
167.02
-0.01%

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

byRachit Vats
December 14, 2021 5:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months.

The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Wood’s firm snapped up millions of shares in the robotic software company on the day the stock began trading on the bourses.

The money managing firm owns PATH shares via all of its six active ETFs including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). It had piled up 24.54 million shares — worth $1.08 billion — in the company ahead of Monday's trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla

The products of the Bucharest, Romania-based software company are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. 

UiPath shares fell last week despite the company reporting results that topped analyst expectations. 

PATH shares are down about 37% so far this year, significantly below its listing price of $65.50 a share. The stock closed 1.25% lower at $43.50 a share on Monday, giving it a market cap of $22.34 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Tech Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Why Cathie Wood Now Expects Ark's Flagship Fund To Quadruple In 5 Years

Why Cathie Wood Now Expects Ark's Flagship Fund To Quadruple In 5 Years

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) has trended lower for most of 2021, trading as high as $159 at the beginning of the year before falling below the $100 level this week. read more
Cathie Wood Sells More Shares In Tesla And Buys The Crash In DocuSign On Friday; Here Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood Sells More Shares In Tesla And Buys The Crash In DocuSign On Friday; Here Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), booking profit in a stock that represents the largest weight for the investment management firm. read more
Cathie Wood Trims $5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On This Stock

Cathie Wood Trims $5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On This Stock

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the largest U.S. read more

Cathie Wood Sells $34M In Tesla And Loads Up On Twitter And These 2 Stocks

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Tuesday bought 1.11 million shares — estimated to be worth $48.87 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), piling up more shares on the dip just a day after a big leadership change at the social media compan read more