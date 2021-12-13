QQQ
-1.59
399.60
-0.4%
BTC/USD
-2231.30
47822.60
-4.46%
DIA
-2.34
362.57
-0.65%
SPY
-2.23
472.97
-0.47%
TLT
+ 1.87
146.99
+ 1.26%
GLD
+ 0.41
166.17
+ 0.25%

CNBC's Final Call: Centene, Meta Platforms, And Consumer Staples

byCraig Jones
December 13, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Call: Centene, Meta Platforms, And Consumer Staples

On CNBC's "Options Action: The Final Call," Carter Braxton Worth said Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was a defensive stock that was “acting offensively.” The stock jumped almost 5% to settle at $78.45 on Friday, adding more than 26% year to date.

Tony Zhang recommended using a call spread for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB). The stock has gone up almost 23% year to date and closed Friday’s trading at $329.75. Facebook started trading as Meta Platforms from December 1.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors named Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP), which has gained more than 11% year to date. “I like ‘em,” Khouw commented.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer On How To Play Stocks On Election Night

Jim Cramer On How To Play Stocks On Election Night

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the upcoming election and a potential blue wave. Cramer On The Election: “Let’s see if people can fight the blue wave,” Cramer said Thursday morning on CNBC. He's concerned about a potential blue wave and that “you have to be.” read more

A Peek Into The Market Before The Opening Bell

3 Health Care ETFs For A New Look Supreme Court

3 Health Care ETFs For A New Look Supreme Court

The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is creating a stir for some health care stocks, prompting the investment community to ponder the fate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. read more
This ETF Has A Clean Bill Of Health For Now

This ETF Has A Clean Bill Of Health For Now