CNBC's Final Call: Centene, Meta Platforms, And Consumer Staples

On CNBC's "Options Action: The Final Call," Carter Braxton Worth said Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was a defensive stock that was “acting offensively.” The stock jumped almost 5% to settle at $78.45 on Friday, adding more than 26% year to date.

Tony Zhang recommended using a call spread for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB). The stock has gone up almost 23% year to date and closed Friday’s trading at $329.75. Facebook started trading as Meta Platforms from December 1.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors named Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP), which has gained more than 11% year to date. “I like ‘em,” Khouw commented.