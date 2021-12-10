Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canadian Pacific Railway, Royalty Pharma And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is the laggard in the group because of its transaction with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). He recommended buying the stock.

Despite Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) doing incredibly well, he is not able to believe how low the stock is. "I would want to stay long this stock," he added.

Cramer said he is not recommending containership stocks, when asked about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC).

The "Mad Money" host said Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) can move higher amid strong demand for battery parts. However, Cramer said, "I am sticking with my new fave: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MPX)."

Cramer said he can’t recommend Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS). “Doesn’t have enough juice for me. Never really started making a lot of money,” he added.