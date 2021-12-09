Quick Take Technical Analysis: Ringcentral, Inc

Ringcentral, Inc (NYSE:RNG) plummeted over 15% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam and Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered their price targets from $400 to $300.

The stock has been trading in a steep downtrend since reaching a high of $315 on Nov. 10. The most recent lower high was printed on Dec. 8 at the $216.65 level and the most recent lower low created on Dec. 3 at $180.09.

On Thursday, Ringcentral looked to be printing a bearish kicker candlestick pattern, which may indicate lower prices will come on Friday. The pattern is a lagging indicator, however, because Friday’s candle will be needed for confirmation. If the stock does not fall lower immediately it is likely to print an inside bar on Friday.

The bearish candlestick was created on higher-than-average volume, which indicates there is a high interest in the stock from a bearish perspective.

If Ringcentral is able to hold above and bounce up from the Dec. 3 low-of-day the stock will print a bullish double bottom pattern on the daily chart, which may indicate a trend change is in the cards.

Just below the $180 level there is a key resistance level at $177.99 and if Ringcental closes a trading session below the level it could see increased pressure to the downside.

Ringcental has resistance above at $198.85 and $208.34 and support below at $177.99 and $162.62.

