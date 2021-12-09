QQQ
Quick Take Technical Analysis: Ringcentral, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
December 9, 2021 2:41 pm
Ringcentral, Inc (NYSE:RNG) plummeted over 15% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam and Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered their price targets from $400 to $300. 

  • The stock has been trading in a steep downtrend since reaching a high of $315 on Nov. 10. The most recent lower high was printed on Dec. 8 at the $216.65 level and the most recent lower low created on Dec. 3 at $180.09. 
  • On Thursday, Ringcentral looked to be printing a bearish kicker candlestick pattern, which may indicate lower prices will come on Friday. The pattern is a lagging indicator, however, because Friday’s candle will be needed for confirmation. If the stock does not fall lower immediately it is likely to print an inside bar on Friday.  
  • The bearish candlestick was created on higher-than-average volume, which indicates there is a high interest in the stock from a bearish perspective.  
  • If Ringcentral is able to hold above and bounce up from the Dec. 3 low-of-day the stock will print a bullish double bottom pattern on the daily chart, which may indicate a trend change is in the cards.  
  • Just below the $180 level there is a key resistance level at $177.99 and if Ringcental closes a trading session below the level it could see increased pressure to the downside. 
  • Ringcental has resistance above at $198.85 and $208.34 and support below at $177.99 and $162.62. 

Why Zoom Video, Twilio, RingCentral Are 'Top Picks' Right Now

Trading The Sprint-T-Mobile Merger: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 11, 2020

