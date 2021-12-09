QQQ
-2.34
401.95
-0.59%
BTC/USD
-2025.13
48446.06
-4.01%
DIA
-0.05
358.04
-0.01%
SPY
-1.17
470.69
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.96
147.43
+ 0.65%
GLD
-0.91
167.81
-0.55%

Analysts Slash Price Targets On RingCentral Over Executive Departure At Quick Succession

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 9, 2021 12:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Slash Price Targets On RingCentral Over Executive Departure At Quick Succession

Analysts cut their price targets on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) following its COO departure shortly after a CFO transition.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam lowered the price target on RingCentral to $300 from $400, implying a 60% upside, and kept a Buy. 
  • The analyst views another executive departure as a near-term negative for the shares but says the stock's risk/reward keeps him at Buy.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the price target on RingCentral to $300 from $400 and kept a Buy. 
  • The analyst is concerned by the departure of President and COO Anand Eswaran. 
  • The news could trigger near-term disruption and will "fuel the ongoing bearish narrative" around RingCentral's growth fundamentals and keep shares range-bound until "stellar execution manifests in coming quarters," Panigrahi tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst keeps a Buy rating but no longer sees RingCentral as a top pick.
  • BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet lowered the price target on RingCentral to $350 from $400, implying a 86% upside, but kept a Buy. 
  • The analyst cites the compression of current group multiples among its peers and notes its executive leadership changes announced yesterday. 
  • However, he still believes that RingCentral remains well-positioned for "strong growth." 
  • VanVliet adds that RingCentral's strategic partnerships remain "in very early innings," its channel momentum continues with a 59% average growth rate for the past 11 quarters, and that the recent Contact center as a Service attach rates have been strong.
  • Price Action: RNG shares traded lower by 12.3% at $188.12 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are RingCentral Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Why Are RingCentral Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Why Zoom Video, Twilio, RingCentral Are 'Top Picks' Right Now

Why Zoom Video, Twilio, RingCentral Are 'Top Picks' Right Now

The communication software-as-a-service sector is a more than $60-billion market that has several bullish trends on which investors can capitalize in the long-term, according to a BofA Securities analyst.  On Tuesday, BofA Securities performed a deep dive into communication software companies and reinstated coverage of several leading stocks. read more
Cisco Analysts On COVID-19 Recovery, Challenges, Valuation After Q2 Print

Cisco Analysts On COVID-19 Recovery, Challenges, Valuation After Q2 Print

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second-quarter results late Wednesday that came in ahead of expectations. Here's what the Street has to say.  read more
5 Microsoft Analysts Break Down Q2 Beat As More Organizations Shift To Cloud

5 Microsoft Analysts Break Down Q2 Beat As More Organizations Shift To Cloud

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported a 50% increase in its Azure cloud computing service amid a work-from-home shift brought on by the pandemic in its s read more