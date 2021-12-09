QQQ
Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Harley-Davidson And BigCommerce

byCraig Jones
December 9, 2021 10:43 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is a software security company, but he likes Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Cramer said loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is tough. He doesn’t see much upside in the stock.

When asked about EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO), Cramer said he likes Enphase Energy, Inc. over it.

"I know it’s a high dollar amount, but it’s a better company,” he added.

The "Mad Money" host said BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is a "conceptual stock." He said the company is "losing a lot of money so it’s lost its luster. As we raise rates, that’s what happens. It’s a strange interaction, but it’s tried and true. That’s why that stock is going to have a hard time here."

Cramer said looking at the situation where he is focused on Fed’s actions, interest rates and economic recovery, he doesn’t recommend owning Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

The "Mad Money" host said "they’re reinventing themselves," when asked about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). The company is also trying to get younger, but they are not able to do so.

"I’m going to give you the 'no' sign on that one," he commented.

