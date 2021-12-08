5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HCW Biologics

The Trade: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Development Jin-An Jiao acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $24,150.00.

What's Happening: EF Hutton, last month, initiated coverage on HCW Biologics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.

What HCW Biologics Does: HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases.

GBS

The Trade : GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) Chief Financial Officer Spiro Sakiris acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.70. The insider spent $17,000.00 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : GBS recently announced it will commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study.

What GBS Does: GBS Inc is a United States-based company engaged in manufacturing of Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB). SGB uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively.

Air Industries

The Trade : Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) President Luciano M Melluzzo acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $9,400.00..

What's Happening : Air Industries, last month, reported $14.40 million in sales for the third quarter.

What Air Industries Does: Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. Its manufactures and design structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) 10% owner Opaleye Management Inc acquired a total of 112007 shares at an average price of $2.29. The insider spent $256,384.94 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : TRACON Pharmaceuticals, last month, said it received regulatory approval of its Envafolimab in China.

What TRACON Pharmaceuticals Does: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing its cost efficient, contract research organization (CRO) independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the United States.

