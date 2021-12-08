3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DocuSign

(NASDAQ:DOCU) President and CEO Daniel Springer acquired a total of 33675 shares at an average price of $143.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,847,368.07. What’s Happening: Wolfe Research, on Monday, downgraded DocuSign from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Wolfe Research, on Monday, downgraded DocuSign from Outperform to Peer Perform. What DocuSign Does: DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.

Continental Resources

(NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm acquired a total of 117020 shares at an average price of $43.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,070,746.24. What’s Happening: Continental Resources, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Continental Resources, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. What Continental Resources Does: Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, the Delaware Basin in Texas, and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma.

Perrigo