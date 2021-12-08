Why Jim Cramer Likes Illumina, SoFi And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto is "doing a very good job." The company’s stock tumbled after the company announced a common stock offering by selling shareholders.

"People felt like they got hurt by it when the secondary occurred, and now I think it’s bottomed," he added.

Cramer said American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOBC) is a gun play, with the company having lots of great brands. "I don’t like to speculate ahead of the quarter," he commented.

When asked about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), the "Mad Money" host said it's a "tough one" as the previous quarter came in quite weak, which resulted in JPMorgan downgrading the stock from Neutral to Underweight.

"This is a very tough market. If it’s good, it doesn’t go up. If it’s bad, then look out," he added.

Cramer said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is a "fantastic company" with the firm having Dr. Scott Gottlieb on its board. He added that the company is a winner as they made a "fantastic acquisition." He recommended buying the stock.