3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.

Delcath Systems

The Trade: Delcath Systems, Inc’s (NASDAQ:DCTH) Gerard Michel acquired a total of 23200 shares at an average price of $8.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $199,752.00..

The company, last month, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Delcath Systems Does: Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Warby Parker

The Trade: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 557592 shares at an average price of $46.52. To acquire these shares, it cost $25,940,056.31.

Warby Parker, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales guidance above estimates. What Warby Parker Does: Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Kirkland's