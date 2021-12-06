5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ClearOne

The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 27003 shares at an average price of $1.34. To acquire these shares, it cost $36,259.90.

(NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 27003 shares at an average price of $1.34. To acquire these shares, it cost $36,259.90. What’s Happening: ClearOne was recently granted two U.S.pPatents #11,190,378 'Sending information signals on a differential signal pair'; #11,188,133 'System for transmitting power to a remote PoE subsystem by forwarding PD input voltage.'

ClearOne was recently granted two U.S.pPatents #11,190,378 'Sending information signals on a differential signal pair'; #11,188,133 'System for transmitting power to a remote PoE subsystem by forwarding PD input voltage.' What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.

Amesite

The Trade : Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $1.10. The insider spent $21,900.00 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $1.10. The insider spent $21,900.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Amesite, last month, reported the launch of its pilot program with The City College of New York for broader curriculum.

: Amesite, last month, reported the launch of its pilot program with The City College of New York for broader curriculum. What Amesite Does: Amesite Inc is an artificial intelligence-driven platform and course designer that rapidly provides customized, high performance and scalable online products for schools and businesses.

Live Current Media

The Trade : Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 115752 shares at an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,186.62.

: (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 115752 shares at an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,186.62. What’s Happening : Live Current Media, in October, signed a new agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc..

: Live Current Media, in October, signed a new agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc.. What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

Ault Global

The Trade : Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 429250 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent $677,124.90 to buy those shares.

: (NYSE:DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 429250 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent $677,124.90 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Ault Global Holdings recently partnered with The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif., to expand the property’s electric vehicle charging capabilities for resort guests and visitors.

: Ault Global Holdings recently partnered with The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif., to expand the property’s electric vehicle charging capabilities for resort guests and visitors. What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

Spark Networks