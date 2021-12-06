QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Square, Salesforce, iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF And This Semiconductor Major

byCraig Jones
December 6, 2021 7:54 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian named Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), saying that its big selloff was not deserved and that he was buying the January 175 calls.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The stock ended the week with losses of close to 2%.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was going to continue diversifying its business.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners cited iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) as his pick. He said the rates had bottomed and “there’s only one direction to go from here.”

