Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAaron Bry
December 3, 2021 3:35 pm
Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock has had quite a wild and volatile ride in 2021. The stock’s 52-week low is $102.66 with 52-week highs of $497.49. 

While many stocks continued to get hammered on Friday, Moderna’s stock has fared well, aided by an increase in demand for vaccines as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads throughout the world. 

On Friday, Moderna’s stock opened up more than 5% from its closing price on Thursday. Then, the stock quickly sold off, going from around $318 to all the way down to $294 amid a larger market sell off. Around noon easter, the stock reversed and came back up to the $310 level. 

The price action of Moderna’s stock on Friday exemplifies the stock’s overall movement: volatile. The stock was down at one point more than 7% from where it opened at, and now is in the green.

Moderna’s stock could have upside potential if the new Omicron variant causes more people to get vaccines, or if there are more regulations passed to require vaccine shots or boosters. With that being said, Moderna’s stock could just as easily move down if we learn that Omicron is not as serious as some are fearing. 

 

