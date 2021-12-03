Unusual Options Activity: Devon Energy, Kraft Heinz And Salesforce

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” trader Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in the options market for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Traders bought the January 46 calls, he mentioned.

With the stock being just under $42, the trade represents $4 out of the money calls, Najarian stated.

Another stock with unusual options activity is Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC). Around 10,000 contracts of the December 34 call were bought, Najarian said.

There was also unusual options activity for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). There was “big buying” in the January 280 puts. Traders are betting that the stock will continue to dive after the company reports earnings.