QQQ
+ 2.79
384.33
+ 0.72%
BTC/USD
-239.60
56944.47
-0.42%
DIA
+ 6.13
334.33
+ 1.8%
SPY
+ 6.44
444.06
+ 1.43%
TLT
+ 0.19
152.15
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.96
167.12
-0.58%

Delta And Southwest Airlines Fly Higher: A Look At The Charts For Each Stock

byTyler Bundy
December 2, 2021 4:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Delta And Southwest Airlines Fly Higher: A Look At The Charts For Each Stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) are two airline stocks pushing higher Thursday. Stocks are pushing higher after Dr. Anthony Fauci said that you don't have to change holiday plans due to the COVID-19 variant omicron if you are vaccinated.

Delta was up 8.95% at $36.53 and Southwest was up 6.37% at $45.26 Thursday afternoon at publication.

daldaily12-2-21.png

Delta Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have recently bounced off support in what technical traders call a downward trending channel.
  • Connecting highs and lows of the chart show the stock has been bouncing back and forth between two downward sloping parallel lines. These lines may continue to hold as support and resistance in the future.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment has been bearish. These averages may hold as resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was falling steeply for a time, but looks to have made a jump back higher pushing back up to 36. This shows some buyers have reentered into the stock, but selling pressure still heavily outweighs the buying pressure.

luvdaily12-2-21.png

Southwest Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be bouncing off support in what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The $59 level has been an area where the stock has found resistance in the past, while the $40 was previously resistance and could turn into an area of support in the future.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment has been bearish. These averages may hold as resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to be bouncing back and now sits at 42 on the indicator. This shows there are still more sellers than buyers in the stock, but also shows more buyers have been moving into the market in the past few days.

Photo by Jan Rosolino on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Travel Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

Pandemic-hit airlines have been among the few sectors that have been left out of the bull market. But their time may be coming, as pent-up demand meets a reopening economy. To prepare, companies have been using the downtime to develop technology and expand their customer bases. read more
It's Still Early, But Smaller Investors May Best Buffett With Airline ETF

It's Still Early, But Smaller Investors May Best Buffett With Airline ETF

It may not be a competition in the purest sense and the score isn't anywhere close to being settled, but ordinary investors appear to be on their way to proving Warren Buffett wrong with airlines stocks with many using the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) as their vehicle of choice. read more
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Delta Air Lines

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Delta Air Lines

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

This Transportation ETF Could Fly In March