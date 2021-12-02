4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

eHealth

What's Happening: EHealth, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

EHealth, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.. What eHealth Does: eHealth offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers.

F45 Training Holdings

What's Happening: F45 Training, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

F45 Training, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.. What F45 Training Holdings Does: F45 Training Holdings Inc is a fitness franchisors in the United States. It is focused on creating a fitness training and lifestyle brand. The group offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven.

Chegg

What's Happening: Chegg's board of directors recently authorized proposed accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction to repurchase $300 million of common stock.

Chegg’s board of directors recently authorized proposed accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction to repurchase $300 million of common stock. What Chegg Does: Chegg Inc is an American educational services company that specializes in textbook rentals, course assistance, and online tutoring.

Vishay Precision Group