CNBC's Final Trades: Bath & Body Works, Lam Research, Williams-Sonoma And This Travel Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower named Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) as her pick. The company is well positioned for the holiday season and 2022, she said.

Bath & Body Works has “the products that people want” as well as “new extensions in terms of products,” Link said. She further added that 90% of the company’s products are sources in the U.S., “so people are going to be able to get it.”

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is down 20% even though people are traveling.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) as a top pick, while Jim Cramer named Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).