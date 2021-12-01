5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ClearOne

The Trade: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 26000 shares at an average price of $1.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $35,840.00.

(NASDAQ:CLRO) 10% owner Edward D Bagley acquired a total of 26000 shares at an average price of $1.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $35,840.00. What’s Happening: ClearOne was granted two U.S. patents #11,190,378 'Sending information signals on a differential signal pair'; #11,188,133 'System for transmitting power to a remote PoE subsystem by forwarding PD input voltage.'

ClearOne was granted two U.S. patents #11,190,378 'Sending information signals on a differential signal pair'; #11,188,133 'System for transmitting power to a remote PoE subsystem by forwarding PD input voltage.' What ClearOne Does: ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication.

Bionano Genomics

The Trade : Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) President and CEO R. Erik Holmlin acquired a total of 5025 shares at an average price of $3.99. The insider spent $20,037.25 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:BNGO) President and CEO R. Erik Holmlin acquired a total of 5025 shares at an average price of $3.99. The insider spent $20,037.25 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bionano Genomics is a good spec, but he actually likes CRISPR Therapeutics.

: On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bionano Genomics is a good spec, but he actually likes CRISPR Therapeutics. What Bionano Genomics Does: Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space.

Heritage Global

The Trade : Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L Shimer acquired a total of 8800 shares at an average price of $1.51. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,288.00.

: (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L Shimer acquired a total of 8800 shares at an average price of $1.51. To acquire these shares, it cost $13,288.00. What’s Happening : The company, last month, reported downbeat Q3 results.

: The company, last month, reported downbeat Q3 results. What Heritage Global Does: Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

Biostage

The Trade : Biostage, Inc. (OTC:BSTG) Interim CEO David Green acquired a total of 72464 shares at an average price of $3.45. The insider spent $250,000.80 to buy those shares.

: (OTC:BSTG) Interim CEO David Green acquired a total of 72464 shares at an average price of $3.45. The insider spent $250,000.80 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Biostage, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share.

: Biostage, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. What Biostage Does: Biostage Inc is a biotechnology company which is developing engineered organ implants based on novel Cellframe technology.

Precigen