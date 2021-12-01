US Dollar Offers Buying Opportunity At This Level

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Jeff Kilburg of Sanctuary Wealth said that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been trading around 96 and, as long as it remains under the 97 mark, there is “an opportunity here.”

There has been selling pressure in emerging markets as the U.S. dollar has risen since July. The 52-week lows in Korea, Hong Kong, and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) can be used as exposure. Investors who are concerned about Russia and China can "peel off some exposure."

Price Action: The U.S. dollar index traded down 0.1% at 95.95 on Wednesday.