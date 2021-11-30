4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.
Nordstrom
- The Trade: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Director Bradley D Tilden acquired a total of 22000 shares at an average price of $21.27. To acquire these shares, it cost $467,988.40.
- What’s Happening: Nordstrom recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results..
- What Nordstrom Does: Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores.
Revance Therapeutics
- The Trade: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark Foley acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $12.90. To acquire these shares, it cost $515,924.00.
- What’s Happening: Revance Therapeutics, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $1.10 per share.
- What Revance Therapeutics Does: Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.
Delta Air
- The Trade: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S Taylor bought a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $35.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $215,784.00.
- What’s Happening: Raymond James maintaind Strong Buy on Delta Air Lines, but lowered price target to $55.
- What Delta Air Does: Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.
Cowen
- The Trade: Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H Barth bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $35.85. The insider spent $358,466.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Cowen recently reported plans to buy Portico Capital Advisors.
- What Cowen Does: Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies.
