4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Nordstrom

(NYSE:JWN) Director Bradley D Tilden acquired a total of 22000 shares at an average price of $21.27. To acquire these shares, it cost $467,988.40. What’s Happening: Nordstrom recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results..

Nordstrom recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.. What Nordstrom Does: Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores.

Revance Therapeutics

(NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark Foley acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $12.90. To acquire these shares, it cost $515,924.00. What’s Happening: Revance Therapeutics, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $1.10 per share.

Revance Therapeutics, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $1.10 per share. What Revance Therapeutics Does: Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.

Delta Air

(NYSE:DAL) Director David S Taylor bought a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $35.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $215,784.00. What’s Happening: Raymond James maintaind Strong Buy on Delta Air Lines, but lowered price target to $55.

Raymond James maintaind Strong Buy on Delta Air Lines, but lowered price target to $55. What Delta Air Does: Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Cowen