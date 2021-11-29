QQQ
+ 4.58
386.62
+ 1.17%
BTC/USD
-234.77
57040.11
-0.41%
DIA
+ -0.01
349.03
+ 0%
SPY
+ 2.90
456.07
+ 0.63%
TLT
-1.32
151.85
-0.88%
GLD
+ 0.17
166.69
+ 0.1%

Chembio Diagnostics' DPP COVID-19 Antigen Test Approved In South Africa

byVandana Singh
November 29, 2021 9:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chembio Diagnostics' DPP COVID-19 Antigen Test Approved In South Africa
  • South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ:CEMI) DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test for use at the point of care.
  • The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test has been designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes. 
  • The antigen test uses a minimally invasive nasal swab and is designed to be read visually or with a DPP Micro Reader 2 optical analyzer. 
  • The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and the IgM/IgG Antibody test are authorized for import and distribution in South Africa by Chembio's distributor, Patient Focus Africa. 
  • Related: Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test.
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are up 15% at $2.30 during the market session on Monday's last check.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test

Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its Partner's LumiraDX COVID-19 Antibody Test

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its Partner's LumiraDX COVID-19 Antibody Test

Chembio Diagnostics Pops And Drops: A Technical Look

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. read more