Chembio Diagnostics' DPP COVID-19 Antigen Test Approved In South Africa
- South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Chembio Diagnostics Inc's (NASDAQ:CEMI) DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test for use at the point of care.
- The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test has been designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes.
- The antigen test uses a minimally invasive nasal swab and is designed to be read visually or with a DPP Micro Reader 2 optical analyzer.
- The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and the IgM/IgG Antibody test are authorized for import and distribution in South Africa by Chembio's distributor, Patient Focus Africa.
- Price Action: CEMI shares are up 15% at $2.30 during the market session on Monday's last check.
