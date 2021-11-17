QQQ
Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test

byVandana Singh
November 17, 2021 8:19 am
  • Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMIsubmitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for the new DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test.
  • The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system has been designed to detect COVID-19 antigens in 20 minutes. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system is now designed to use a minimally invasive nasal swab and be read visually or with a DPP Micro Reader or DPP Micro Reader 2 optical analyzer.
  • Chembio submitted a EUA application to the FDA for its DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system in September.
  • Related Link: Chembio Stock More Than Doubles On $28M Purchase Order For Its COVID Antigen Tests.
  • Price Action: CEMI shares are up 4.85% at $2.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

