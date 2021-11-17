Chembio Files For FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antigen Test
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for the new DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test.
- The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system has been designed to detect COVID-19 antigens in 20 minutes.
- The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system is now designed to use a minimally invasive nasal swab and be read visually or with a DPP Micro Reader or DPP Micro Reader 2 optical analyzer.
- Chembio submitted a EUA application to the FDA for its DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system in September.
- Price Action: CEMI shares are up 4.85% at $2.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
