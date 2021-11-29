5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ADM Endeavors

(OTC:ADMQ) CEO Marc Johnson acquired a total of 355430 shares at an average price of $0.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $28,079.09. What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped 5.8% to close at $0.08 on Friday.

What ADM Endeavors Does: ADM Endeavors Inc operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screenprint production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. It generates revenues from Promotional sales followed by School uniform sales.

electroCore

: (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel Goldberger acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $0.75. The insider spent $11,247.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : electroCore, earlier during the month, posted a narrowre-than-expected quarterly loss.

: electroCore, earlier during the month, posted a narrowre-than-expected quarterly loss. What electroCore Does: electroCore Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a platform for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on neurology.

Nocopi Technologies

: (OTC:NNUP) 10% owner Tim Eriksen acquired a total of 326300 shares at an average price of $0.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $55,471.00. What’s Happening : The company’s shares have jumped over 13% since the start of the year.

: The company’s shares have jumped over 13% since the start of the year. What Nocopi Technologies Does: Nocopi Technologies Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks. Its main business activities are the development and distribution of document security products and the licensing of its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy and the document and product authentication markets in the United States and foreign countries.

VirnetX Holding

: (NYSE:VHC) President and CEO Kendall Larsen acquired a total of 27759 shares at an average price of $2.89. The insider spent $80,262.38 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Virnetx, in September, promoted Dr. Victor Larson to Chief Technical Officer and hired Kathy Allanson as its new Chief Financial Officer.

: Virnetx, in September, promoted Dr. Victor Larson to Chief Technical Officer and hired Kathy Allanson as its new Chief Financial Officer. What VirnetX Holding Does: VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents. It is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security.

InspireMD