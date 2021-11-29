QQQ
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

byLisa Levin
November 29, 2021 6:13 am
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Krispy Kreme

  • The Trade: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) 10% owner Lucresca SE acquired a total of 263900 shares at an average price of $14.47. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,817,682.96.
  • What’s Happening: Krispy Kreme recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.
  • What Krispy Kreme Does: Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.

Ball

  • The Trade: Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) President William Daniel Fisher acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $93.88. To acquire these shares, it cost $938,841.10.
  • What’s Happening: Raytheon's Blue Canyon recently reported that it was selected by Ball Aerospace to develop standardized X-SAT Venus ESPA-class microsatellite bus and several custom components.
  • What Ball Does: Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans.

Asana

  • The Trade: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 371928 shares at an average price of $100.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $37,192,800.00..
  • What’s Happening: Piper Sandler recently maintained Asana with an Overweight and raised the price target from $85 to $140.
  • What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

EverQuote

  • The Trade: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David Blundin bought a total of 37983 shares at an average price of $14.23. The insider spent $540,628.77 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: EverQuote, earlier during the month, posted Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million.
  • What EverQuote Does: EverQuote Inc is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping.

