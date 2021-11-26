3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

MarketWise

(NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Mark Gerhard acquired a total of 6128 shares at an average price of $7.21. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,153.47. What’s Happening: MarketWise recently reported a $35 million common stock repurchase program.

MarketWise recently reported a $35 million common stock repurchase program. What MarketWise Does: Marketwise Inc is a multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(NASDAQ:BCRX) Chief Financial Officer Anthony Doyle acquired a total of 35258 shares at an average price of $12.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $440,019.84. What’s Happening: Royalty Pharma and OMERS Capital Markets recently announced transactions worth $350 million in new funding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Royalty Pharma and OMERS Capital Markets recently announced transactions worth $350 million in new funding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. What BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Does: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

Bloomin' Brands