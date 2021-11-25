CNBC's Final Trades: Dicks Sporting Goods, Apple And These 2 Financial Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) as his pick. Short interest in this stock “is at its highest level since before the pandemic,” he said.

Virtu Financial is a “play on volatility,” Terranova added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management cited New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), saying that she had spoken to the management on Monday and “came back feeling great” and that the stock offers a 5.4% dividend yield.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), while Jon Najarian said he had bought more of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).