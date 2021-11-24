QQQ
+ 0.36
397.12
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-810.68
56730.59
-1.41%
DIA
-0.40
358.42
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.54
467.65
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.83
142.67
+ 1.27%
GLD
-0.53
167.81
-0.32%

Why This Investor Bought Ford Stock, Plans To Hold 'For A Very Long Time'

byAdam Eckert
November 24, 2021 1:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Bought Ford Stock, Plans To Hold 'For A Very Long Time'

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) confirmed last week that the two companies no longer plan to jointly develop an electric vehicle.

The announcement shows that Ford CEO Jim Farley is incredibly confident in the company's EV strategy, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Farley must be confident Ford will be able to cement its place in the EV market by itself and that the company will be able to deliver the 600,000 EV vehicles that are expected by 2023, Terranova said.

Ford still maintains a 12% stake in Rivian, which helps strengthen the company's balance sheet, he noted.

See Also: Is Ford Planning To Sell Its Rivian Stake? Jim Cramer Weighs In

Ford reinstated its dividend and has technical momentum behind it, which led Terranova to buy Ford shares this week.

"Very comfortable, very happy taking a position in Ford. I love the management strategy. I'm reassessing the ending of this kind of partnership with Rivian … and I will be holding Ford, I believe, for a very long time," Terranova said.

F Price Action: Ford has traded as high as $20.79 and as low as $8.43 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.10% at $20.21 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Contracts Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: EV Stocks, Ford, Wynn Resorts, Dicks Sporting Goods

CNBC's Final Trades: EV Stocks, Ford, Wynn Resorts, Dicks Sporting Goods

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that electric and autonomous vehicles will be the long-term theme. “I think there is fiscal power behind it. I think there is consumer power behind it,” she said. read more
Why Pete Najarian Is 'Not Looking To Take A Profit' On His Rivian Stock Position

Why Pete Najarian Is 'Not Looking To Take A Profit' On His Rivian Stock Position

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) hasn't veered from its upward trajectory since its IPO last week, but nearly 100% gains aren't enough to send one investor walking. read more
Why Kevin O'Leary Is Adding To His Ford Stock Position

Why Kevin O'Leary Is Adding To His Ford Stock Position

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading above $20 per share this week for the first time in 20 years. Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, added to his Ford stock position despite the stock having rallied more than 125% year-to-date. read more
How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss is buying Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) stock ahead of the Rivian IPO. read more