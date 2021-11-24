QQQ
+ 0.00
397.48
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1078.73
56462.54
-1.87%
DIA
+ 0.02
358.00
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.05
468.24
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.50
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.27
+ 0.01%

Could Dropbox Make A Comeback?

byCraig Jones
November 24, 2021 7:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Could Dropbox Make A Comeback?

Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have lost close to 7% over the past week and have declined by more than 20% in the span of a month.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there was “well over” six times the average daily call volume on Tuesday.

“Calls outpaced puts by 5:1,” he added.

The most active were the December 26 calls, with buyers of 13,900 traded for an average price of 51 cents. Traders are betting that Dropbox’s shares could rise above $26 or an increase of over 8% in three weeks from Friday, Khouw said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Will DocuSign Or Dropbox Stock Grow More By 2022?

Will DocuSign Or Dropbox Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull

Another Cloud Computing ETF Arrives And It's Less Expensive Than Rivals

Another Cloud Computing ETF Arrives And It's Less Expensive Than Rivals

Ford, Dropbox And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 26