CNBC's Final Trades: American Express, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan And This Energy Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower cited American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) as a top pick, saying it's a “reopen name.” Leisure spend has increased above the 2019 levels and “now we’re about to get business spend T&E travel into ‘22 and ’23."

This was a heavy investment year for American Express and they're likely to benefit from operating leverage in 2022, Link said.

Pete Najarian named Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) saying that utilities are exciting because “somebody is rolling a trade that’s actually made them some nice money.”

Another trade said Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) stock could rerate among the financials.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) as his pick, saying that the stock could reach “new highs before yearend.”