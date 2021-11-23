QQQ
-4.69
408.68
-1.16%
BTC/USD
+ 853.09
57100.27
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 0.28
355.63
+ 0.08%
SPY
-1.48
470.37
-0.32%
TLT
-1.74
150.10
-1.17%
GLD
-3.89
176.50
-2.25%

Cathie Wood Continues Profit-Booking In Tesla, Selling Another $210M Shares On Monday — Here Are The Other Key Trades

byRachit Vats
November 22, 2021 10:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Continues Profit-Booking In Tesla, Selling Another $210M Shares On Monday — Here Are The Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 182,283 shares —estimated to be worth $210.87 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking more profit in the electric vehicle stock as it continues to rise after recently joining the $1 trillion market capitalization club.

Tesla shares rose nearly 4% on Monday to close 1.74% higher at $1,156.87 a share on Monday. The stock has risen 58.5% year-to-date.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest has been booking profit in the stock since early September when shares of the Elon Musk-led company started rising after months of sluggish performance.

Including the latest sale, the popular money managing firm has sold about $2.21 billion worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.

Tesla continues to be Ark Invest's biggest bet across ETFs — a stock it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Ark Invest sold Tesla shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) on Monday. No other ARK Invest ETF owns shares in Tesla.

Ahead of Monday’s trade, the three ETFs together held a total of 2.74 million shares — estimated to be worth $3.16 billion — in the electric vehicle company.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $30M In Tesla, Further Trims Coinbase Stake And Buys More Of This SVOD Stock

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Sold 273,725 shares — estimated to be worth $8.35 million — in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). Stock closed 1.24% lower at $341.01 a share on Monday.
  • Bought 404,371 shares — estimated to be worth $8.35 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). Stock closed 3.55% lower at $20.65 a share on Monday.
  • Bought 202,661 shares — estimated to be worth $46.8 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). Stock closed 1.33% lower at $230.98 a share.
  • Bought 474,219 shares — estimated to be worth $17.44 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). Stock closed 1.80% higher at $36.79 a share.
  • Bought 79,418 shares — estimated to be worth $25 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. The stock closed 5.13% lower at $315.48 a share.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $30M In Tesla, Further Trims Coinbase Stake And Buys More Of This SVOD Stock

Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $30M In Tesla, Further Trims Coinbase Stake And Buys More Of This SVOD Stock

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Friday sold 26,932 shares — estimated to be worth $30.62 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), booking more profit in the electric vehicle stock as it continues to rise after recently read more
Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to regain ground after reporting dismal third-quarter results earlier this month. read more
Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. read more
Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest sold shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday as the largest U.S. read more