Cathie Wood Continues Profit-Booking In Tesla, Selling Another $210M Shares On Monday — Here Are The Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 182,283 shares —estimated to be worth $210.87 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking more profit in the electric vehicle stock as it continues to rise after recently joining the $1 trillion market capitalization club.

Tesla shares rose nearly 4% on Monday to close 1.74% higher at $1,156.87 a share on Monday. The stock has risen 58.5% year-to-date.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest has been booking profit in the stock since early September when shares of the Elon Musk-led company started rising after months of sluggish performance.

Including the latest sale, the popular money managing firm has sold about $2.21 billion worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.

Tesla continues to be Ark Invest's biggest bet across ETFs — a stock it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Ark Invest sold Tesla shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) on Monday. No other ARK Invest ETF owns shares in Tesla.

Ahead of Monday’s trade, the three ETFs together held a total of 2.74 million shares — estimated to be worth $3.16 billion — in the electric vehicle company.

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Monday:

Sold 273,725 shares — estimated to be worth $8.35 million — in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). Stock closed 1.24% lower at $341.01 a share on Monday.

(NASDAQ:FB). Stock closed 1.24% lower at $341.01 a share on Monday. Bought 404,371 shares — estimated to be worth $8.35 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). Stock closed 3.55% lower at $20.65 a share on Monday.

(NYSE:PLTR). Stock closed 3.55% lower at $20.65 a share on Monday. Bought 202,661 shares — estimated to be worth $46.8 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). Stock closed 1.33% lower at $230.98 a share.

(NASDAQ:ROKU). Stock closed 1.33% lower at $230.98 a share. Bought 474,219 shares — estimated to be worth $17.44 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). Stock closed 1.80% higher at $36.79 a share.

(NASDAQ:DKNG). Stock closed 1.80% higher at $36.79 a share. Bought 79,418 shares — estimated to be worth $25 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. The stock closed 5.13% lower at $315.48 a share.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla