4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Krispy Kreme

(NASDAQ:DNUT) 10% owner Se Lucresca acquired a total of 238841 shares at an average price of $14.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,533,580.94. What’s Happening: Krispy Kreme recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Krispy Kreme recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance. What Krispy Kreme Does: Krispy Kreme is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.

Organogenesis Holdings

(NASDAQ:ORGO) 10% owner Michael W Katz acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $11.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $55,550.00.. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Organogenesis Holdings Does: Organogenesis Holdings Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets.

Strategic Education

(NASDAQ:STRA) Executive Chairman Robert Silberman bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $57.99. To acquire these shares, it cost $579,900.00. What’s Happening: Strategic Education, earlier during the month, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Strategic Education, earlier during the month, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. What Strategic Education Does: Strategic Education is an education-services holding company that offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.

LMP Automotive