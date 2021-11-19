QQQ
+ 2.25
399.50
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 983.28
57874.90
+ 1.73%
DIA
-3.13
362.48
-0.87%
SPY
-0.16
469.89
-0.03%
TLT
+ 1.67
145.15
+ 1.13%
GLD
-1.14
175.08
-0.66%

Pete Najarian Buys Lucid Call Options, Thinks 'Someday Will Be Very Very Competitive' With Tesla

byAdam Eckert
November 19, 2021 1:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pete Najarian Buys Lucid Call Options, Thinks 'Someday Will Be Very Very Competitive' With Tesla

The EV sector has been running hot after President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

Following a pullback in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in Thursday's session, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought call options.

"I think this is one of those names that someday will be very, very competitive with somebody like a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)," Najarian said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Contrary to popular belief, Najarian thinks many recently-public EV market entrants will "steadily catch up" to Tesla. Lucid is one of those companies.

"I think they are not as far behind as people think right now," Najarian said.

See Also: Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

He noticed unusual call buying activity in Lucid at the open Friday morning. There was a spike in volume in the $48 strike Lucid call options expiring Nov. 26, Najarian said.

He told CNBC he bought Lucid calls, but he didn't specify the strike or expiration.

LCID Price Action: Lucid was up 10.30% at $51.84 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Todd Gordon Names Tesla As A 'Winner'

Why Todd Gordon Names Tesla As A 'Winner'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of Inside Edge Capital Management said Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) addresses a different market than Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Nordstrom And This Auto Major That's Valued Better Than Peers

CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Nordstrom And This Auto Major That's Valued Better Than Peers

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Visa Inc (NYSE: V) as a top pick. read more
Options Trading Records One Of Its Busiest Days In History Due To This EV Stock

Options Trading Records One Of Its Busiest Days In History Due To This EV Stock

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) closed up more than 30% on Thursday, a day after the electric vehicle maker confirmed that deliveries of its Air Dream Edition sedan would begin Saturday. read more
Lucid Group Rallies Toward Possible Resistance

Lucid Group Rallies Toward Possible Resistance

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher Monday, possibly in sympathy with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the stock has hit the $1,000 level. read more