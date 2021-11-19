Why Jim Cramer Likes Progyny

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is down so low. He recommends holding onto the stock for a little bit more time.

Cramer said Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is too hard for him.

"Jimmy Chill knows not to go too close to that one," he said. "That’s what I call a dice roll, and I cannot opine on a dice roll."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) as it has a great business model. He recommends buying the stock.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is "under the radar," Cramer commented. He added that the company "needs sponsorship badly."

Price Action: Shares of Lemonade dipped 6.6% to close at $54.07, while Digital World Acquisition shares fell 3.9% to $56.20 on Thursday. ZipRecruiter’s shares fell 1.6%, while Progyny’s stock dropped 5%.