QQQ
+ 0.00
401.75
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 54.01
56945.63
+ 0.09%
DIA
+ 0.04
359.31
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
469.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.81
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
173.96
-0.01%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Progyny

byCraig Jones
November 19, 2021 8:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Progyny

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is down so low. He recommends holding onto the stock for a little bit more time.

Cramer said Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is too hard for him.

"Jimmy Chill knows not to go too close to that one," he said. "That’s what I call a dice roll, and I cannot opine on a dice roll."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) as it has a great business model. He recommends buying the stock.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is "under the radar," Cramer commented. He added that the company "needs sponsorship badly."

Price Action: Shares of Lemonade dipped 6.6% to close at $54.07, while Digital World Acquisition shares fell 3.9% to $56.20 on Thursday. ZipRecruiter’s shares fell 1.6%, while Progyny’s stock dropped 5%.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. read more

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Phunware, Inc

Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed 1,471% higher on Oct. read more
Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Trump's SPAC Partner, Microsoft And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Trump's SPAC Partner, Microsoft And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) remained the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), read more
Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), read more